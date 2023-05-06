BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 5, 2023, the Bastrop Dixie League announced that Lataurus Williams, also known as Junior, and three of his friends were shot during the early hours of May 5, 2023. Unfortunately, Junior did not survive the shooting. A 20-year-old male has been arrested for the murder.

Photo courtesy of Bastrop Dixie Baseball

Since Lataurus was little, he has played baseball for Bastrop and was in the 13–14-year-old league. His first game would have been next Friday. Bastrop Dixie Baseball

The Bastrop Dixie Baseball League will be making a monetary donation to help with anything his family may need. Concession stand proceeds earned at the next night of games will also directly go towards Lataurus’s family for funeral expenses. Cash donations can also be given at the games.