BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday evening, June 8, 2023, the Bastrop City Council met to discuss agenda items, including pay and staffing issues with the Bastrop Police Department. According to officers, the local law enforcement in the City of Bastrop is currently understaffed and is finding it difficult to patrol the city both day and night with the number of officers currently available.

Chief Leondro Reed with the Bastrop Police Department spoke at the City Council meeting and discussed the issues the department has come across due to understaffing and lower pay, such as being unable to fill all patrol slots daily. Therefore, the department is operating at less than full capacity and cannot work as effectively as it could if it were fully staffed. Additionally, it is believed that applicants are often no longer interested in having a position with the department when they discover the pay they will receive.

According to Assistant Chief Richard Pace of the Bastrop Police Department, some of the current officers will work 120–140 hours in overtime per pay period due to the staffing issue. District C Alderman James Green suggested that the officers create a budget for the department to be discussed at a later meeting.