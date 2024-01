BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Choraliers will host the Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble on Jan 13, 2024. The event will be commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Vocalists Jan Givens and Denene Stringfellow will headline the event.

The event will take place at the Bastrop Municipal Center located at 1901 Moeller Drive. Tickets are $25.

For more information contact 318- 281-7881 or 318-282-2866.