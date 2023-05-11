BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the city of Bastrop, Louisiana, will set a curfew for juvenile residents due to ongoing crime in the area.

Sec. 8-303. – Definitions.

For the purposes of this article, the following terms, phrases, words, and their derivations shall have the meaning given herein. When not inconsistent with the context, words used in the present tense include the future, words in the plural number include the singular and words in the singular number include the plural. The word “shall” is always mandatory and not merely directory:

City is the City of Bastrop.

Minor is any person under the age of eighteen (18).

Parent is any person having legal custody of a minor:

(1)As a natural or adoptive parent;(2)As a legal guardian;(3)As a person who stands in loco parentis; or(4)As a person to whom legal custody has been given by order of court.

Public place shall mean any park, playground, or place to which the general public has access and a right to resort for business, entertainment, or other lawful purpose, and shall include street or thoroughfare. A public place shall include, but not be limited to, any store, shop, restaurant, tavern, bowling alley, cafe, theater, drug store, pool room, shopping center and any other place devoted to amusement or entertainment of the general public. It shall also include the front or immediate area of the above, including the yard or parking area.

Street or thoroughfare is a way or place, or whatever nature, open to the use of the public as a matter of right for purposes of vehicular travel or, in the case of a sidewalk thereof, for pedestrian travel. The term street includes the legal right-of-way, including, but not limited to, the cartway or traffic lanes, the curb, the sidewalks whether paved or unpaved, and any grass plots or other grounds found within the legal right-of-way of a street. The term street applies irrespective of what it be called or formally named, whether alley, avenue, court, road or otherwise.

Time of night referred to herein is based upon the prevailing standard of time, whether Central Standard Time or Central Daylight Savings Time, generally observed at that hour by the public in the city, prima facie the time then observed in the city police station.

Sec. 8-304. – Curfew for minors.

It shall be unlawful for any person under the age of eighteen (18) years to be or remain in or upon any public street or thoroughfare or in any public place, between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12:00 midnight and 4:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday in the city, unless one (1) of the exceptions under section 8-305 applies.

Sec. 8-305. – Exceptions.

In the following exceptional cases a minor on a city street or thoroughfare or in a public place during the nocturnal hours for which section 8-304 is intended to provide the maximum limits of regulation (and a clear general guide for minors, their parents, and their fellow citizens) shall not, however, be considered in violation of this article, to wit:

(1)When accompanied by a parent or guardian of such minor.(2)When accompanied by an adult authorized by a parent of such minor to take the parent’s place in accompanying the minor for a designated period of time and purpose within a specified area.(3)When exercising First Amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech and the right of assembly, provided the minor first has given notice to the mayor of the city by delivering to the city hall a written communication signed by the minor and countersigned, if practicable, by a parent of the minor which specifies when, where, in what manner, and for what first amendment purpose the minor will be on the streets at night during the curfew time period.(4)In a case of emergency which can be verified by a law enforcement officer.(5)The minor is returning home by a direct route from and within thirty (30) minutes of the termination of any lawfully organized activity, the attendance of which has been approved in writing by the parent. The approval of the parent identified in this subsection must be in writing; must specify the event or activity that the minor is permitted to be at, and must contain the parent’s residence address and the telephone number at which the parent can be reached.(6)The minor has been authorized, by special permit obtained from the mayor, or his designated representative, to be on the streets during the curfew hours for normal or necessary nighttime activities inadequately provided for by other exceptions in this article.(7)The minor is a member of a group of minors permitted by a “regulation” issued by the mayor or his designated representative to be on the streets during the curfew hours for normal or necessary nighttime activities inadequately provided for by other exceptions in this article.(8)The minor is employed during the curfew hours and such employment is verifiable.(9)The minor is in a motor vehicle with parental consent for normal travel, with interstate travel through the city.

Sec. 8-306. – Parental responsibility.

It shall be unlawful for a parent having legal custody of a minor knowingly to permit or by inefficient control to allow such minor to be or remain upon a city street or thoroughfare or in a public place under circumstances not constituting an exception to, or otherwise beyond the scope of, this article. The term “knowingly” includes knowledge which a parent should reasonably be expected to have concerning the whereabouts of a minor in that parent’s legal custody. It is intended to continue to keep neglectful or careless parents up to a reasonable community standard of parental responsibility through an objective test. It shall be no defense that a parent was completely indifferent to the activities or conduct or whereabouts of such minor.

Sec. 8-307. – Police procedures.

A law enforcement officer, upon finding or having attention called to any minor on the public streets or thoroughfares or in a public place in prima facie violation of this article shall follow the following procedure:

(1)Take the minor to the police station, where a parent shall immediately be notified to come for such minor.(2)In case of a minor age twelve (12) or under near home whose identity and address may readily be ascertained or are known, the law enforcement officer may use his judgement and deliver the minor to a parent.(3)In any event such law enforcement officer shall within twenty-four (24) hours file a written report with the chief of police.(4)When a parent, immediately called, has come to take charge of the minor, and the appropriate information has been recorded, the minor shall be released to the custody of the parent. If the parent cannot be located, or fails to take charge of the minor, then the minor shall be released to the juvenile authorities, except to the extent that in accordance with police regulations, approved in advance by juvenile authorities, the minor may temporarily be entrusted to a relative, neighbor or other person who will on behalf of a parent assume the responsibility of caring for the minor pending the availability or arrival of a parent.(5)In the case of a first violation by a minor, the chief of police shall, by certified mail, send to a parent written notice of the violation with a warning that any subsequent violation will result in full enforcement of this article including enforcement of parental responsibility and of applicable penalties.(6)For purposes of enforcing this article, in the absence of a convincing evidence such as a birth certificate, a policeman on the street shall, in the first instance, use his best judgment in determining age.

Sec. 8-308. – Penalties.

Prevailing community standards which support the restriction against minors being on the streets at late hours, reflected in this article, are hereby undergirded with the following legal sanctions:

(1)If, after the warning notice pursuant to section 8-307(5) of a first violation by a minor, a parent violates section 8-306 (in connection with a second violation by the minor), this shall be treated as a first offense by the parent. For such first parental offense a parent shall be fined twenty-five dollars ($25.00) and for each subsequent offense by a parent the fine shall be increased by an additional twenty-five dollars ($25.00), e.g. fifty dollars ($50.00) for the second, seventy-five dollars ($75.00) for the third offense and so on. The city judge, upon finding the parent guilty, shall sentence the parent to pay such fine and the costs of prosecution, and upon refusal to pay such fine and costs to be imprisoned for a period not exceeding ten (10) days, or at his discretion, a similar period of community service.(2)Any minor who shall violate any of the provisions of this article more than three (3) times shall be reported by the chief of police to the appropriate state juvenile authorities whose purpose it is to take charge of incorrigibles and delinquents and proceedings shall be taken under the appropriate state law, before the juvenile court for the treatment, supervision and rehabilitation of such minor.

