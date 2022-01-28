MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Baskin Volunteer Fire Department received a big donation on Friday. The volunteer fire department received a grant worth over $21,000. It was used to purchase eight sets of bunker gear.

Firehouse Subs, which has a location in Monroe, presented the department with the check on Friday, January 28, 2021.

Courtesy: Eugene Whitney Jr. Fire House Subs manager

Courtesy: Eugene Whitney Jr. Fire House Subs manager

Courtesy: Eugene Whitney Jr. Fire House Subs manager

Volunteer fire departments often need assistance with stations, staffing and equipment so this grant will be a big help for the Baskin Volunteer Fire Department.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation offers equipment and grants.