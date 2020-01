FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (1/14/2020) — Some excitement for some school kids in the Arklamiss today. The Baskin School was hit by lightning today, and they had to dismiss school early.

Principal Ashley Schulte tells NBC 10/FOX 14 that the strike caused electrical, sewage, and phone issues.

However, Schulte says they had a lot of helpers come out today, and they will be ready to resume classes tomorrow.