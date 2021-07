BASKIN,La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a release from the Baskin Fire Department, they have announced that they will be hosting an open house on Saturday July 10.

The event will take place from 10AM to 2PM, and they will be serving Franklin Parish Catfish and Representative Neil Riser will be the guest speaker for the evening.

For more information, you can contact the Baskin Fire Department at (318) 248-3700.