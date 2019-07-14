Barry comes through the Arklamiss

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La (07/14/19)– Barry barreled into Louisiana Saturday, causing substantial flooding in southern parishes.The Arklamiss braced for Barry’s wrath Sunday, but saw less than expected.



What many thought was going to be a damaging storm, turned out to be a little less scary for northeast Louisiana.



“Rumor had it was going to be storms and storms, but it’s been light to moderate rain all day and this is just the way it’s been all day,” said Chad Harper, Lieutenant at Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Morehouse parish prepared for Barry by giving out free sandbags to anyone who was in need. However, Sunday, there hasn’t been any signs of flooding.



“We had a slight power outage this morning, third ward area. No structural damage of any kind so far today,” said Harper.



The only damage residents in Morehouse parish have encountered was downed power lines and trees…but none falling on any buildings or structures.



“There has been several trees down throughout the parish- it’s been kind of wide spread. All the way from Bonita to 139,” said Harper.



Though the weather hasn’t caused major damage, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers to still be safe on the roads.



“If you see down powerlines do not drive across them and if you do happen upon any water across the road, do not cross the water,” said Harper.