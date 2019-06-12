Bail reduced for man accused in LSU basketball player death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - (6/12/19) The man accused of fatally shooting an LSU basketball player has had his bail reduced by more than half, so he can participate in certain programs.
News outlets report a judge cut 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson's bail from $350,000 to $149,000 on Monday. The change allows Simpson to go through Baton Rouge Parish Prison programs not offered to anyone with bails greater than $150,000.
Judge Donald Johnson says if anyone attempts to bail out Simpson, another court date would be set and evidence would be presented.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot in the head during a fight outside of a fraternity party near Southern University.
