Bad at social media? This free class in Ruston could help you out

RUSTON, La (9/25/19) — The Ruston farmers market is partnering with the city of Ruston to offer a class tomorrow to learn every trick there is to master your online presence.

This class as a stress free way to impact the success of your business by using social media apps.

The class will teach attendees how to engage with their audience and increase sales of their business.

Professionals say they hope the class will show how using social media apps to benefit the business is a simple process.

Those who attend will break down how to use specific apps and how there’s more to a business than just creating a Facebook page.

“We really hope to see small businesses grow. We want our city, our community to really flourish and grow. We want folks to be able to connect with their customers in North Louisiana and we hope that they can learn a few things that they didn’t know before about social media,” said Marcia Dickerson, President of Board of Directors for North LA Farm Fresh.

The class is at the Ruston Farmer’s Market building, 220 East Mississippi Avenue Ruston, LA 71270 , from 12pm-1pm tomorrow, September, 26th.

Click here to sign up for the free class.