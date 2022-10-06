EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–MusicFest 34 returns for another amazing weekend of music. This year, the festival is back in the streets of downtown El Dorado.

Two days, four stages and over twenty-five musical acts featuring Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estes, Josh Walker and the Tannehill Band, The Karla Case Band and many more performing at South Arkansas’ largest outdoor music event.



MusicFest 34 has something for everyone with family events, festival food &

shopping, cook-off contests and much much more.

Below is a map of the festival grounds for the weekend:

Festival kickoff begins Friday from 5 PM until midnight and Saturday from 9 AM until midnight.

For additional festival information and artist info click here.