BACK TO SCHOOL: Wossman High School says they are ready for the 2021-22 school year

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many local schools officially kicked off the beginning of classes. Educators have taken many safety protocols to ensure the safety of the students and also the staff.

At Wossman High School, like many schools in the area, classes started Monday, August 16, 2021 with the temporary mask mandates for grades K-12.

We were able to talk with Doctor Harrington Watson, the principal of Wossman High School, he says, “The things going [COVID-19 and the Delta Variant] on and the uncertainty but on the other side we’re doing everything on our end to make sure the kids are safe. More than anything we’re asking the kids to mask up. Not only for themselves but to protect those around them.”

Some teachers are excited to be back in the classroom with their students. One teacher with emphatic about getting started.

“I am uber, ecstatic, excited. Just would push any educator to welcome your kids in. Have moments of genuine connections. Those moments of genuine connections are just saying hello. Every kid that you come in contact with, say hello. I’m extremely, extremely excited just because last year, it was a rough year. We got through it though. I think it really showed the resilience of educators and that we can get through anything. However, this school year, I am buoyant, I’m jubilant. I’m ready, ready ready ready,” says Justin Overacker, a teacher at Wossman High School.

Dr. Watson said he is proud of his staff and what they have done to prepare to teach in another pandemic year and all of the usual preparations for the upcoming school year.

“Man I’m extremely proud of my staff. You know we’re going from a situation were our teachers last year they taught two classes. They taught a virtual class to the students at home and they taught their class face to face. So to be in a situation right now were they don’t have to do that anymore because we have an online academy in our district. It allows our teachers to be more free in their teaching.” says Dr. Watson.