BACK TO SCHOOL: United Way and KTVE/KARD working together to prepare kids for school

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On June 21- July 16th, KTVE and KARD are joining forces with United Way to help students get uniforms for school.

KTVE and KARD will be participating in the Ready 4 School Uniform Drive that will be held by United Way.

We are inviting all viewers to drop off gently used school uniforms, socks, shoes, belts and backpacks at our station.

Drop off locations are listed below :

Chatham Library Jackson Parish Library Lincoln Parish Library Ollie Burns Memorial Library Ouachita Parish Library (Main) Union Parish Library United Way NELA (Monroe & Ruston)

For more information, call 211 or the local United Way office at 318-325-3869.