BACK TO SCHOOL: Local businesses host block party and school supply giveaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local woman and her mother have put together a back to school block party.

The Back to School Drive will happen on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Carroll Junior High on Renwick Street in Monroe.

A mother daughter duo from Henderson Flower Shop have worked with other members of the community to throw this party. They have collected school supplies to fill about 400 backpacks to be given to anyone who needs it.

The organizers say there will be food, music, and free haircuts. DJ Reno will be there to keep the party going while those in attendance can help themselves to a hamburger or hotdog plate.

Top Notch Kutz and Head Mechanix will be there offering 50 free haircuts to those in attendance.