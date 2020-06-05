CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe

MONROE, La. — A baby bear has been spotted in North Monroe and officials are asking residents to not engage with the bear.

According to a Tweet from the City of Monroe, the bear was spotted in the Valencia & Edgewood Streets area of north Monroe on Friday morning.

The Monroe Police Department and State Wildlife & Fisheries are working to capture the bear.

Officials are asking residents to not try to engage or capture the bear.

Footage sent in by a viewer, shown above, shows the bear cub come within a few feet of a local child on Friday morning. It appears that both the bear cub and the child spooked each other, causing the cub to flee the scene.

