B.R.I.D.G.E. gives out school supplies to local kids

MONROE, La (08/08/20) — B.R.I.D.G.E., which stands for building relationships inside different generations and ethnicities handed out free school supplies to kids today at the civic center.

Every child got to choose a backpack that was filled with school supplies like notebooks, pens, and paper. B.R.I.D.G.E. says their goal is to give back to the community and help families in any way they can during this hard time.

“I think it means a lot to us, not just me because we’re from this community and we know how rough it was for us growing up and we just want do our part in this community and lead by example and we just hope we can bring more people in to be a bridge in the community,” said Urald King, President of B.R.I.D.G.E.

They handed out supplies to over 100 families and say they’re thankful to be a part of getting the kids ready to go back to school.