WATCH: B-29 Superfortress “Doc” lands at Monroe Airport

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Regional Airport received a special guest today, the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”.

Doc landed at the Monroe Regional Airport around 12:30 PM on Monday, April 19.

Doc is going to hang around for a few days for members of the public to take tours of the B-29 Superfortress. These ground and cockpit tours will take place on Tuesday, April 20, from 9 AM to 4 PM, and then again on Wednesday and Thursday from 12 PM to 4 PM.

There will also be an opportunity on April 21 and 22 for tourers to actually take a flight on Doc.

Tickets for the ground/cockpit tours will be $10/person.