B-29 “Doc” plane coming to Monroe this week

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Monroe Police Heat team conducted two investigations on April 16, 2021 that resulted in two arrests and multiple narcotics, domestic, and weapons charges.

According to a release issued by the Monroe Police Department, around 10:00 a.m. on April 16, 2021 Monroe Police Heat team received information on Carlton Cyrus who was wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery and Child Endangerment charges.