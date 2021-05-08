Award recipients announced for Discover Monroe- West Monroe Tourism Industry

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)- Discover Monroe- West Monroe hosted their annual Tourism Industry Luncheon on May 7 at Bayou Point on the University of Louisiana at Monroe campus.

According to a press release, awards were given to individuals and organizations that help produce tourism and economic impact in the Ouachita Parish area.

“Through this difficult year for the tourism industry, this event offered an opportunity to recognize those that have shown strong leadership and set an example for others. We are pleased to honor these award recipients and recognize their dedication and efforts in the Monroe-West Monroe tourism industry.” Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO said.

Award winners are as follows:

Association Meeting Planner Award – Troy Gulotta with the National Junior Limousin & Congress Jr. Show

Sports Event Organizer of the Year – Frank Griffin & Joey Odom with the United State Specialty Sports Association

Louisiana State Games Award – Dr. Raj Bhandari & Mark Thompson with the Warhawk Open Racquetball Tournament

Sports Volunteer Service Award – Twin City Marathon Planning Committee

Hotel Service Award – Keltric Williams with Home2 Suites

Hospitality Service Award – Doran Smith with Parish Restaurant

Attraction Partner Award – Melissa Saye with the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

Restaurant Partner – Chef Cory Bahr with Parish Restaurant and Standard Coffee Company

Holiday Spirit Award – Ben and Amy Hanson with Candy Cane Lane

Julia Trichell Award – Sammy Gordy

The guest speaker for the event was Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.