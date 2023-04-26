FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Some homeowners may be planning and preparing to renovate their homes; however, they must be aware that there are possibilities of being a victim of scams. Union Parish Sheriff’s Office recently made an arrest after a homeowner was allegedly scammed out of $10,000. Now Sheriff Dusty Gates is warning homeowners to be watchful.

According to the Better Business Bureau, a fraudulent contractor is bound to start a project and find other issues with your home, resulting in them asking for more money. They may also accept your deposit upfront and never return to do the work.

Recently we just arrested a lady here from Marion Louisiana, that frauded a homeowner out of about 10,000 dollars and during this time he gave her two different checks totaling to about 10,000 dollars and she did not provide the services. Sheriff Dusty Gates, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Better Business Bureau also shared the following tips to avoid these scams.

Say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, and on-site inspections.

Ask for references from past customers.

Always get a written contract with the price, materials, and timeline. The more detail, the better.

Confirm that they are legit and have the proper license and permits.

“One thing we ask homeowners, any time they try to do remodeling or hiring of a contractor they need to be very careful. They need to not necessarily believe everything that they are told. Bu they need to check with the Better business Bureau in their area or they can call the Louisiana Board of Licensing for Contractors.” Sheriff Dusty Gates

If you suspect you have been a victim of home improvement scams, contact your local law enforcement agencies. In addition, you can learn more about scams and see a list of legitimate contractors on the Better Business Bureau website.