Autopsy set after Mississippi inmate dies in private prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy is set for a Mississippi inmate who was found dead in a privately-run prison. The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Preston Ray Johnson was pronounced dead Tuesday at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler. The coroner’s preliminary investigation showed it appeared to be suicide. Johnson was convicted of grand larceny and fleeing a law enforcement officer in 2019 in Panola County, and was sentenced to nearly 10 years. The Tallahatchie prison is run by CoreCivic. It has inmates who were moved from the state’s Parchman prison. Johnson was at least the 53rd Mississippi inmate to die since late December.

