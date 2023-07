RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Autism Society of North Louisiana will host Flipping for Autism event at Paradigm Gym in Ruston, Louisiana.

The event will take place from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The first 30 kids to sign up will be free, due to sponsorship Autism Society of North Louisiana. Regular attendance is $5 per child.