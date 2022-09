WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Autism Society of North Louisiana is hosting their inaugural Acoustic on the Alley. The event is Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 4 PM to 8 PM.

Acoustic on the Alley will feature live music, food and local vendors. Vendors and food trucks open at 4 PM and live music starts at 5 PM. This event is open to the public and will take place at Alley Park located at Natchitoches Street, West Monroe, La.