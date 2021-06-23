Authorities searching for work release inmate that walked off job site

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities are currently searching for a work release inmate that walked off the job site yesterday in Morehouse Parish.

According to a release issued by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Stovall was last seen at DG Foods in Bastrop, where he had been assigned.

Christopher Stovall

Stovall is described as 5′ 7″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on Stovall’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.

