All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 3, 2023, around 3:15 AM, a 2020 GMC 3500 was reportedly stolen from Branch Berry Monuments on Highway 15 South at the intersection of Highway 552. According to reports, the suspects allegedly burglarized several vehicles that were parked on the premises of the business.

If you have any information on the incident or suspects, contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.