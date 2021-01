Authorities with the Monroe Police Department are searching for Lennis Merideth. Merideth was last seen at a doctors office on Duval in Monroe around 11:00 a.m. on 1-6-21.

Merideth was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, camouflage sun visor, green sweatpants, with a black hoodie and black shoes.

Officials say Merideth suffers from mental health issues and is also diabetic.

If anyone comes in contact with Merideth, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600