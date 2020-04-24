Coronavirus Information

Authorities searching for 3 missing people find evidence of ‘foul play’

Local News
Arizona (NBC) — Authorities in Arizona were searching on Thursday for a missing man, his stepdaughter, and her boyfriend after investigators found evidence of “foul play” at the man’s home, police said.

Police in Chino Valley, north of Phoenix, said in a news release that David Batten, age 45, Elissa Landry, age 28, and Mitchell Mincks, age 24, were last seen about 4 P.M. on Sunday.

According to the release, officers discovered the evidence at Batten’s home on Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear what they found, but the Chino Valley Police Department opened a criminal investigation.

Batten, Landry, and Mincks may be traveling to Iowa in a Subaru Forester, the release said.

