MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Monroe Police Department request the public’s assistance with locating Smith.

He was last seen April 4, 2020 around 2 am, wearing the following : Black T-shirt, gray sweat pants, hairstyle twisted dreadlocks.

Smith is known to frequent the south Monroe area.

If you’ve seen Smith contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated.