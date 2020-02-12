Authorities: Natchitoches Man Killed in Late Afternoon Crash

Natchitoches Parish, La. (Press Release) – Late Tuesday afternoon, a crash involving two vehicles killed a man from Natchitoches, LA.  Troopers responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m., which occurred on Louisiana Highway 6, east of Louisiana Highway 117. 

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that a 2006 Mercedes-Benz, driven by 78-year-old Robert L. Lowery Jr., and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Tanner Hale Thompson of Marthaville, were traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 6.  For reasons still under investigation, Lowery Jr. attempted to make a U-turn in the middle of the roadway. As he started this turning maneuver, the Chevrolet impacted his vehicle.

Lowery Jr. sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Thompson sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated.  Routine toxicology tests are pending.  The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists to always be aware of your surroundings. Taking a moment to evaluate the safest avenues and giving yourself enough time and distance to avoid critical errors can often mean the difference between life and death.   

Troop E Troopers have investigated five fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in six fatalities.

