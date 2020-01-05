Authorities: Investigation Underway Following the Death of an Angola Inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) – (1/5/20) Possible criminal charges are pending following the death of a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Department of Corrections investigators are investigating the death of 32-year-old Major Jones. Jones was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m. Saturday at the prison, following a fight with another inmate.

Jones was involved in a fight around 8:46 p.m. Saturday with 30-year-old Gary Francois. Correctional officers quickly responded and immediately transported Jones to the prison’s treatment center, where he died a short time later.

Jones was serving a life sentence for a second degree murder conviction out of Sabine Parish. He had been at Angola since July 6, 2017. Francois is serving a life sentence for a second degree murder conviction out of Jefferson Parish.

He has been at Angola since May 31, 2017.

An autopsy will be performed this week. Possible criminal charges are pending following the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

