Authorities investigating single-vehicle fatal crash in Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. — Authorities say they began investigating a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours on Saturday, January 30th in Grambling, Louisiana which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Daja A. Young.

According to investigators, Young is believed to have lost control of her 2009 Nissan Altima resulting in her running off the roadway and striking a tree.

The vehicle sustained major damage and the driver, Ms. Young, was pronounced deceased at the scene in the 1700 block LA HWY 150.

The driver was alone in the vehicle.

During the initial crash investigation, investigators found alcohol as well as high speeds and failure to wear a seatbelt may all be contributing factors of Ms. Young’s accident.

The crash in currently still under investigation and we will update this article as we receive additional information.