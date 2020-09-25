Authorities investigating natural gas explosion in Monroe

MONROE, La. — Authorities say there was a Natural Gas leak that caused an explosion at a house in the 1600 block of S. 2nd St. in Monroe.

Officials say windows were blown out and there was one person in the house who was able to get out unharmed.

The cause of the leak is currently under investigation.

There were some puppies inside that the firefighters were able to get out safely.

The explosion happened around 2:30 this afternoon and was handled by the Monroe Fire Department.

There was no fire when the fire department arrived.