UPDATE (8:11 AM): According to officials of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old Swanson Correction Center escapee has been located and arrested by authorities.

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— A 16-year-old white male has escaped the Swanson Correction Center, according to a Facebook post by the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning. It is unknown when the escape took place.

CPSO also mentioned residents in the Bank Springs should be aware. He is pictured below.

Call the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-649-2345 with any information on his whereabouts.