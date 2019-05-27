AUDITOR: Union Parish School Board scammed out of $8,000

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/27/19) BATON ROUGE, La. -- An audit of the Union Parish School Board has revealed that the School Board was scammed out of $8,000.

According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office, the Union Parish School Board received an email requesting a wire transfer of a payroll check in February 2019. Employees transferred $8,014 to an unknown bank account at Green Dot, Inc. The independent auditor found the Board did not have clearly documented procedures to handle wire transfers as such. Also, employees were not trained to identify cyber-fraud.

The auditor also noted that School Board officials had discovered a bus mechanic had allegedly taken fuel and other maintenance shop items over the course of five years. The total loss was approximately $200,000 from September 2013 to December 2017. That mechanic was fired in January 2018. An insurance claim has reimbursed the School Board a total of $161,850.

