Audit: Louisiana can improve work against human trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new state audit says Louisiana could do much more to improve educational outreach and assist those forced into sex acts or labor.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office says Louisiana doesn’t coordinate the aid offered to trafficking victims or do enough to track its effectiveness.

The office’s report says the state provides too few mental health beds for victims and doesn’t have a consistent state financing source for anti-tracking activities.

Auditors recommend a statewide public awareness campaign about how to recognize and report human trafficking.

