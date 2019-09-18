Attorney General Jeff Landry visits Monroe to speak with professionals at St. Francis

MONORE, La (9/18/19) — St. Francis Medical Center hosted an event for doctors and nurses to meet with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and discuss topics like the Opioid crisis and mental health.

It was seen as an informal way to speak to a government official about important topics at St. Francis.

“The more that we can be involved with the state and leaders in the state of Louisiana to discuss topics that are important in Northeast Louisiana related to healthcare and to bring in a diverse crowd,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center.

Community based pharmacists, sexual assault review nurses and hospital administration also attended the lunch discussion.

“I think the greatest benefit today was helping to see the big picture of where the attorney general thinks health care is going to be going,” said Thomas Gullatt Criticial Care Physician.

A major topic discussed was how mental health care has increased and the need for it is impacting hospitals more than previous years.

Landry says today’s talk proves why open discussions between medical professionals and the state are so important.

“Oh, I think today went great. It was great. We got to talk about a number of topics. How the Opioid crisis affects health care, how mental health has become a crisis as well,” said Jeff Landry, Attorney General, Louisiana.

Those who attended the round table say the event was helpful and they look forward to taking what they’ve learned and sharing it with the community.

“I think that as I go back to my day at St. Francis, I’m gonna take some of the information that I learned here and try to figure out what I can do to implement to make things better, so, it was very informative,” said Wolkart.