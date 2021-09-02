Attempted robbery at a local bank leads to California man’s arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Earlier today a man attempted to rob a local Chase Bank branch.

Tyler Balzarette Thompson

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

It happened at the Chase Bank on Martin Luther King Drive in Monroe.

Police say one suspect walked into the bank and slid a note on the teller’s window saying he was going to rob the bank. He was unsuccessful in doing so and when police found him, they say there was no weapon on him.

Police have identified the man as 22-year-old Tyler Balzarett Thompson from Los Angeles, California.

We were able to speak with someone who was inside the bank during the robbery and she says there was a lot of confusion at the time as well as having a message for the suspect.

“Get a job! Stop trying to take money that’s not yours,” says Connie Hillman, a witness to the robbery.

Police tell us the Balzarett has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Simple Robbery and Resisting an officer.