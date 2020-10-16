Atmos Energy invests $15,000 in students at Louisiana Delta Community College

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) Foundation is the recipient of a $15,000 gift from Atmos Energy.

Atmos’ contribution will allow the college to provide scholarships to students who need financial assistance.

“When someone chooses to invest through the Foundation, they typically have a soft spot for a specific need,” explains Missy Styron Amy, who serves as the executive director of LDCC’s Foundation. “For Atmos, it was funding those critical needs that keep students from returning to class and working towards their goals.”

Students may use the money for anything they need to attend LDCC. Student Government Association president of the Monroe Campus, Anita Gordon says, “Many students are experiencing times of uncertainty and having access to financial assistance can make all the difference in them being able to remain in college.”

Ann Hayward, Manager, Public Affairs for Atmos Energy, said, “Atmos Energy is pleased to provide this contribution to help students pay for their post-secondary education. Giving back to our communities is a part of who we are at Atmos Energy. Also, this contribution is to show our appreciation and support for the role LDCC and its educational programs provide for north Louisiana’s workforce.”

“We appreciate Atmos Energy for their continued support and investment in the students of LDCC, says Chris Broadwater, interim chancellor. Their partnership helps us send skilled laborers into northeast Louisiana’s workforce.”

Louisiana Delta Community College is enrolling for the spring semester. A full list of programs and courses can be found here.