Atmos Energy Donates to West Monroe Fire Department

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Atmos Energy recently donated $2500.00 to the West Monroe Fire Department toward the purchase of safety equipment.

The purchased equipment, known as “Particulate Blocking Hoods” help reduce the risks of

carcinogenic particulate contamination found in many structural fires while maintaining air

permeability and reduced risk of increased core temperature for the firemen.

“The risk of developing cancer is a growing concern in the fire service because of the carcinogens

firefighters are exposed to while fighting fires,” said West Monroe Fire Chief Todd

Smith. “These particulate blocking hoods block over 99 percent of carcinogenic particulates

found within smoke and will do much to improve the safety of our firefighters.”

“At Atmos Energy, “Safety” is our number one priority,” Ann Hayward, Manager of Public

Affairs stated, “And we are glad to provide this support to purchase safety equipment for the

firemen who serve our community and our customers. This donation is a show of gratitude and to

let them know we appreciate their service”.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.