Atmos Energy addresses customer bills after historic winter storms

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a week full of winter weather and the havoc that it brings, Atmos Energy is addressing their customers about how it could affect their gas bills.

According to a release from Atmos, they say they understand customer concerns that the recent extreme weather may affect their natural gas bills. Atmos says the bills going out to customers in the short term will not reflect any of the unusually high gas prices from the winter storms.

Atmos says they do not set the market pricing for natural gas and there is no profit added to the cost of the gas.

The company says February and March bills may still be higher than recent months based the demand for gas during the extremely cold weather.

Atmos says they are going to set up installment plans that will spread out the payments over time with no added charges or fees. Atmos says you can set up a payment plan by going to their website, here, or calling them at 888.286.6700 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. central time.

Financial assistance is available on a first come, first served basis to eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency. To locate an agency, click here or call 211. Customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses are encouraged to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center here.

Federal assistance funds are also available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), in addition to Atmos Energy’s Sharing the Warmth funds. Sharing the Warmth is a program that leverages the generosity of customer donations with additional contributions by Atmos Energy to amplify the amount of assistance offered. Atmos Energy then partners with local agencies to offer program funds to eligible customers.