Atlanta hairstylist sends hair care goodie bags “home” for essential workers

MONROE, La. (05/22/2020) — Alexis Britton-Holmes is a nurse, serving on the frontlines every day.

So when Louisiana was put on lockdown, her hair care routine was shut down.

“I realized I didn’t have the basics at home. My stylist here was closed and I just reached out to a friend who could help me,” she said.

That friend was Shanikia George, an Atlanta hairstylist, and owner of Press Express Hair Salon in Duluth Georgia. She’s originally from Monroe.

Like Holmes, George’s clients in Georgia were desperate for serious hair therapy.

“One of my clients wanted to get her hair done but we were still closed at the time,” George said.

So she wanted to help her clients from near and far.

“Once I shared it on social media, a lot of my clients in Louisiana were asking for haircare packages.” Shanikia George

George made hair care packages for essential workers for free and to fund the project she started making wigs and selling them. Making George’s gift right on time for Holmes, because without it, her hair would have suffered.

“My hair would experience some damage like some dryness, brittle, I would have trouble styling it every day.” Alexis Britton- Holmes

Holmes isn’t ready to head back to the salon just yet and that’s why George is choosing to make more haircare packages, to help out essential workers just like Holmes.

If you’re an essential worker and you would like a haircare package you can contact Shanikia George at info@pressexpresshairsalon.com or call the salon at 678-682-8190.