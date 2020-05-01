At least 2 Louisiana parishes are going against the governor, reopening

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A couple Louisiana parishes are bucking the governor’s continued coronavirus order by letting churches and some other establishments reopen Friday.

LaSalle Parish officials say prison inmates inflate the state’s infection figures for their parishes.

East Feliciana Parish also put out reopening guidelines.

In LaSalle Parish, Sheriff Scott Franklin says business owners, elected officials and pastors decided it was safe because the parish has had few COVID-19 cases and hospitals are not having problems.

West Feliciana Parish had been planning to reopen but the parish president on Thursday changed his mind after speaking with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

