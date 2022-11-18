ASHLEY COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ashley County, Ark., is hosting a community-wide assembly covering reducing substance abuse in the community on December 6, 2022. The assembly will be held in the Hamburg High School Auditorium, 1119 South Main Street Hamburg, AR 71646, from 6 PM to 6:45 PM.

The speakers for the event are Kirk Lane and Jimmy McGill. Lane is the director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership and McGill is the Arkansas Peer Recovery Specialist Supervisor.

Kirk Lane was Chief of the Benton, Ark., police department before becoming the State Drug

Director. He states that his eyes, “have been opened to the serious issues that substance

use disorder creates, and how it has entrances itself in everything we do. It has made me determined to defeat it.”

Jimmy McGill is a motivational speaker who travels and shares his story. In the first 37 years of his life, McGill struggled with generational addiction and was in and out of jail from the age of 11. In 2015, McGill defeated his addiction and since then has become the State Recovery Manager, Recovery Pastor at That.Church in Sherwood, AR, and director of Next Step Recovery Housing and leader of the recovery awareness movement in the state of Arkansas.

The assembly is open to all community residents. For more information, contact Janie Carter, Chairman Drug-Free Ashley County Coalition, at (870) 415-0139.