Arrest report: Bowman struck by officers 18 times over 24 seconds

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The cellphone video may be a little shaky, but it gives some insight into what happened to Aaron Bowman on the night of May 30, 2019.

The footage, which lines up with additional footage reviewed by Louisiana State Police, confirms that now former-Trooper Jacob Brown was directly involved with Bowman’s arrest.

“The officers were following him home that evening,” said Donica Banks-Miley, the lead counsel for Bowman. “He had pulled into his yard peacefully and from there, everything turned terrible.”

According to the arrest warrant for Brown, the officers who got Bowman out of the vehicle and onto the ground were not caught on camera.

Trooper Brown’s camera showed that, despite Bowman laying on the ground with his hands above his head, Brown struck Bowman in the head with a flashlight.

“They don’t have to be afraid or live in fear knowing that those who have been paid to protect and serve can get away with things like this. It is unacceptable that it has been over a year and a half, and we are just hearing about an arrest from Mr. Bowman being beaten that way,” said Banks-Miley.

After multiple strikes, Brown yells “stop resisting” and Bowman responds by saying, “I’m not resisting.”

Investigators say it appears Bowman only moved his arms to protect his body in response to Brown’s blows. They also say that Bowman was struck 18 times within approximately 24 seconds of contact.

Banks-Miley says, “We believe with this arrest, it corroborates Mr. Bowman’s story and I would like to say on his behalf (that) he was brought to tears when he learned that this office had been arrested because he knows someone believes him.”

According to Banks-Miley, Bowman suffered a fractured rib, fractured wrist, and a laceration to the head which required 6 staples.

Investigators say in the report that Bowman’s resistance at the time was not aggressive towards any officers.

“We believe the footage will speak for itself,” said Banks-Miley.

