ARMED & DANGEROUS: Union Parish deputies on the search for 2 escapees

UNION PARISH, La. – (7/12/19) The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two escapees considered armed and dangerous in a stolen Ford.

Stacy Lee Phillips Jr, 28, of Farmerville and Shawn Hoelz, 32, of Farmerville, escaped off their work release duties at the Union Parish Police Jury Highway Barn on Park Street around noon Friday, July 12, 2019.





Both males then left in a White Ford-F250 belonging to the Union Parish Police Jury in an unknown direction.

Courtesy of UPSO

Both subjects have extensive criminal histories and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen DO NOT approach and contact Union Parish Sheriff’s Office At (318)-368-3124.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.