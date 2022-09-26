MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a two year hiatus, the ArkLaMiss Fair will be making its triumphant return to the Monroe area on Friday, September 30, 2022.

The West Monroe Civitans Club hosts the ArkLaMiss Fair every year in order to raise money for non-profits in the Twin Cities. The absence of the fair for the past two years has led to a major decline in donations to non-profits. The Civitans Club has also suffered financially due to the closure of the fair and, as a result, has had to use money from backup funds to continue normal operations in their organization.

Tom Morris, with the ArkLaMiss Fair Committee, spoke about how the funding from the fair plays an important role in the community. “Not having the fair here has impacted a lot of nonprofit organizations here in the Twin Cities. On the average in past years we have donated anywhere from 25 to $50,000 a year to nonprofits in the community from the local proceeds of the fair here, Smiles Park at Kiroli Park was built with a majority of its funding coming from those who came to the ArkLaMiss fair. The money does not leave town. “

Morris also explains how the return of the fair will bring significant change to the area. “In addition to getting money back into the community from the Civitan Club we are also going to be able to replenish our funds. We have been operating on reserves. So in a way it’s a miracle there’s still a West Monroe Civitan Club, and we’re able to bring the fair back to town.”

Morris adds that this event will feature many fun activities that everyone will enjoy. “It’s a good place for the family to come. Take the kids to the petting zoo to ride the rides. And let’s get back to the food. Come get an elephant ear.”

The ArkLaMiss Fair will be open to the public on September 30th and conclude on October 9th. For updates on the ArkLaMiss Fair and information on ticket prices, CLICK HERE