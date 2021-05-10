Arkansas student winner of 2021 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON (KTVE/KARD)- According to a press release, Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR) announced the Fourth District winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

In first place is “Faces of America” by Danielle Luyet of Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

Each spring, a nationwide high school visual art competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is a chance to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of the nation’s youth, including those in the Fourth Congressional District.

Winners are chosen by a panel of five judges from the following categories: design/composition, skill/technique, and overall execution.

“I look forward the Congressional Art Competition every year,” said Rep. Westerman. “It is an incredible opportunity to showcase the talent and creativity of our high school students, and I am blown away by these students’ hard work. Members, staff, and visitors will have the pleasure of viewing Danielle’s work every day as they walk the halls of Congress. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

Art competition submissions may be viewed on Rep. Westerman’s Flickr page.