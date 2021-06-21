Arkansas State Police investigate body found in Chicot County

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police say they have been asked to assist with Eudora Police Officers to investigate the death of an unknown person found inside a local home.

According to the Criminal Investigation Division, agents were called to a home on North Main Street on June 21, 2021, after local police were called to the scene on a report of human remains found in a house.

Police tell us the remains will be taken to the state crime lab for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is still an active investigation and we will bring you more information when it is made available to us. Stay with KTVE and KARD for updates.