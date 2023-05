WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a road closure on Highway 275 (Arkansas Road).

The road will be closed to traffic on Monday, May 22, 2023, through Tuesday May 23, 2023. The closure will be due to a replacement of 2 pipes. It will begin at Stateline Road and end 1500 feet North towards Huttig Highway in West Monroe, La.