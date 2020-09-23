Arkansas Police investigating single vehicle fatal crash

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say they began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash yesterday afternoon that involved three people.

According to the accident report, a Ford Escape driven by Daveion Feazell was traveling eastbound on Ashley County Road 12 in Rural, Arkansas before leaving the roadway while initiating a left hand curve in the road.

Officials believe the vehicle was going around the curve before leaving the roadway and running into the ditch where the front end of the vehicle then struck a culvert before hitting a tree and coming to rest.

Officers noted the accident occurred while it was raining and the roadway was wet.

The vehicle held the driver and two passengers.

Arkansas State Police identified the driver as Daveion Feazell and the two passengers as George Norrell and William Whitaker.

Daveion Feazell and George Norrell were pronounced dead on the scene while William Whitaker was taken to Ashley County Medical Center.